Thinking About Life

I’m one of those people who tends to sit back and think about life from time to time. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our busy lives and just keep going on without taking time for retrospection.

Think about it. We live in a world where we are constantly bombarded with advertising, media, products and all kinds of technology. It wasn’t that long ago when life was much simpler. The internet is a relatively new thing. I bought my first internet enabled computer back in 1998 – the original bondi blue Apple iMac. Dial up connectivity was the norm back then – no broadband or fibre optic connections!

Now we find ourselves on the internet every day, searching for information and products to buy. We have emails, Skype, Facebook. There is so much always available that our curiosity can’t help itself and we find ourselves busy busy busy. That’s all good and well, I’m not saying we shouldn’t be looking to improve our education and understanding. The web can be a great source of useful information that enables us to develop as humans.

But one thing you really should try is to take a step back. Just find a quiet place, sit down and close your eyes. Don’t think about anything at first. It’s kind of like a meditation but even simpler. Just listen to your breathing and block out any external thoughts, noises or sounds. Let you body relax and the stresses come out. You will be surprised after a couple of minutes how deeply nice it feels just to shut off whilst being awake.

Take notice of how your body feels. Can you feel your shoulders relaxing? Does your face feel like the wrinkles are disappearing? Is your breathing becoming softer, shallower? This is because this simple relaxation technique takes you out of the busy lifestyle you ‘enjoy’ and back into your true self. Forget the material things, this is you. The real you.

Once you are in a nice deep place then you can start the though process. Maybe start with thinking about yesterday, and all the good things you had to be thankful for. You will find even the the most simple things can be worth being grateful for. Be thankful for the water you have, the food, the house. Once you begin this process you will find that you normally take things for granted. We should be grateful for everything we have in our lives. Be positive. Positivity creates a better life. Heard of The Secret? That is a great read, and it even comes as a video. Take from it what you like.

By using this simple technique every day you will find you are a much happier person. You may even find rather than just taking five minute for this, you like to extend it and do it for ten or even twenty minutes. Your life will be much improved and you will find life flows with you, rather than against you. Listen to your body, listen to your soul. These will take you on a journey that is so much better than any material fix you could ever dream about.