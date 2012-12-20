2012 and the end of the world

So tomorrow is supposed to be the end of the world, December the 21st 2012. Chances are, if you are reading this then it didn’t all go Pete Tong and life as we know it continues. If not, well there’s a fair few people on this planet who deserve to meet their maker in the Apocalypse. Of course there are also many who don’t deserve to get blown up by a meteor strike, or aliens, a massive poleshift or whatever. The world is full of good and bad, but someone once told me that everyone is doing the best they can from their current situation.

So if you see someone spreading hatred then it’s because they are not in a good place themselves. We’ve always had times when we have got angry or hurt someone else and it is because we were not in the right frame of mind. Usually we can see the bigger picture and be the better person. Which leads me onto something else I once read. We are all equal. Yes, nobody is better than anyone else on this planet. You might be a mathematic genius or that women might be drop dead gorgeous but they all have qualities. I will be better than somebody at something but they will be better than me at a good many things too.

So my ramblings for today are just a muse on life and where we are heading. Is it into the gloom of an apocalyptic world or are we, as some new agers would like us to believe, into a golden age where spiritual wisdom comes to the fore?

Let’s hope mankind is moving into a higher level of existance!